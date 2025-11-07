Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%.The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,428. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $772.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85,824 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

