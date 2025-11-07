Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 19.1%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of £30.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.