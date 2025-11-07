New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, New Age Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

