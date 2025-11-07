Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
