Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%.

Massimo Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MAMO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751. Massimo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Massimo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

