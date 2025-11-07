Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Releases Earnings Results

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%.
Castellum stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 8,164,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,184. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Castellum has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
In related news, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $50,190.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 8,477,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,376. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Fuller sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,113,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,298.08. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 897,473 shares of company stock valued at $985,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
