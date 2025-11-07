Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KVYO traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 6,609,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,963. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the transaction, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock valued at $180,719,288 in the last three months. 49.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

