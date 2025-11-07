AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Director Craig Scott Billings Sells 2,350 Shares

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,954.44. The trade was a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $619.93. 6,647,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 294.76% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after buying an additional 7,051,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

