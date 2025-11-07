Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price target on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL traded up $7.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.44. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 over the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

