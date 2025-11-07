NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NAMS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 883,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares in the company, valued at $75,666,321.36. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,450. The trade was a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,424 and sold 226,342 shares valued at $5,748,019. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

