LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 3,206,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 976.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

