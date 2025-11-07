Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,017. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $860.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Clio Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

