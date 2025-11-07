Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $233.00 to $333.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.83. 34,412,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,953,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

