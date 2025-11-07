Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%.The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Alector updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Alector has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Alector news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 67.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 458,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 153.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 189,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen downgraded Alector to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

