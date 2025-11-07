ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.38. 5,788,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 18.81%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ARM by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ARM by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

