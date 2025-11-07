Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 257,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,756. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brilliant Earth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRLT

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.