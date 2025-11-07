Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Earnings Results

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Geopark Stock Performance

Geopark stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 881,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,159. Geopark has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Geopark’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Institutional Trading of Geopark

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Geopark by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Geopark in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geopark by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Geopark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 181,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Santander began coverage on shares of Geopark in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geopark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

See Also

