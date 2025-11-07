Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $18.82. Zeta Global shares last traded at $18.8970, with a volume of 6,354,595 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 37.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 339,247 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 33.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 263,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

