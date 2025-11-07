Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $29.01. Cinemark shares last traded at $28.2280, with a volume of 664,649 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Cinemark Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 758.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,689 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,180,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,709 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,012,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 316,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

