Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HG. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of HG stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 501,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,988 shares of company stock worth $1,743,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.