Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Cut to $2,200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

NYSE FICO traded up $65.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,739.98. 252,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,603.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,670.66. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

