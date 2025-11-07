Robert Blumofe Sells 3,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $10.74 on Friday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,403. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.70.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

