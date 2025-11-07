ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.