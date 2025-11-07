HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $465.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.83. 1,358,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $375.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total value of $115,925.50. Following the sale, the director owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,292,777.80. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

