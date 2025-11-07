Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.88.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $610.09. 358,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,458. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $665.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

