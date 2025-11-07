Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 297,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

