VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Earnings Results

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Zacks reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 8,097.69%.The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 3,204,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,203. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 644,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Articles

