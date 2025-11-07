Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSR. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 1,526,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,940. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,916,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,697,000 after buying an additional 269,193 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $16,733,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 687,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,772,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

