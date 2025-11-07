Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANGI. Wall Street Zen lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Angi from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

ANGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. Angi has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Angi had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

