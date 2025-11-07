Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.79.

BMBL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $443.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The company had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,545,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,095.08. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock worth $426,476,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

