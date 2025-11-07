Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,114,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 271,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

