JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:ARM traded down $5.87 on Thursday, reaching $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after buying an additional 1,862,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARM by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,848,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ARM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after acquiring an additional 309,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.