BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Ronald Daniels Sells 61,031 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Daniels sold 61,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $3,888,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,666.52. This represents a 78.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 2,325,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,729. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $69.48.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $84,488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,874,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 482,149 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
