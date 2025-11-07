BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Ronald Daniels Sells 61,031 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Daniels sold 61,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $3,888,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,666.52. This represents a 78.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 2,325,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,729. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $84,488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,874,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 482,149 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

