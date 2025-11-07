Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abivax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Get Abivax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABVX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 925,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,620. Abivax has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abivax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abivax in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abivax

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.