Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $54,357.48 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $54,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,237.60. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $163.63. 962,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 71.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

