Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 7,147,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

