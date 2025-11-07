Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RELY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,696,348. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

