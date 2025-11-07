HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.2250, with a volume of 11058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 4.23%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HPK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 355,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

