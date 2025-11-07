A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 565,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $70,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,308.78. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 624.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 147.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 574.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

