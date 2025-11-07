Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million.

Altimmune Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,033. The stock has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Altimmune by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 234.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

