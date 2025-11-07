ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 831,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 122.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

