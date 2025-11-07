Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) & Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Critical Comparison

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Geopark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Geopark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 21.05% 37.83% 8.79% Geopark 7.70% 35.65% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95 Geopark 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cheniere Energy and Geopark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus target price of $268.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. Given Cheniere Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Geopark.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Geopark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $18.96 billion 2.36 $3.25 billion $17.95 11.58 Geopark $560.35 million 0.75 $96.38 million $0.83 9.91

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Geopark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Geopark pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Cheniere Energy pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geopark pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Geopark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Geopark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geopark has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Geopark on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Geopark



GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

