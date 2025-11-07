Banzai International (BNZI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Banzai International to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banzai International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 426 1097 982 21 2.24

Banzai International presently has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,672.73%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 49.86%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $9.02 million -$31.51 million -0.18 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $125.38 million 4.07

Banzai International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.02% -31.51% -15.82%

Summary

Banzai International peers beat Banzai International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

