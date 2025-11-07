Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.0930, with a volume of 284873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 257.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

