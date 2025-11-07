Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $618.83 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $831.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLDR. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

