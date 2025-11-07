Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.91 and last traded at $81.0750, with a volume of 317101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

