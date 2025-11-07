Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price Down 13.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Ventum Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 385,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 177,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $829.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

