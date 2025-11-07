Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%.

AMADY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

