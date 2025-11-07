Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

AMADY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.