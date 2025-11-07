DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.31. 9,522,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $376,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 214,147 shares in the company, valued at $56,504,827.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 876,527 shares of company stock worth $218,129,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after buying an additional 427,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after buying an additional 575,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

