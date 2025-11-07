HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 19,508,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,024,551. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

